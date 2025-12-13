Sri Lanka Parliament summoned to meet on December 18

Posted by Editor on December 13, 2025 - 9:30 am

An Extraordinary Gazette has been issued announcing that the Parliament of Sri Lanka will be summoned to meet on December 18, 2025, at 9:30 a.m.

According to the gazette notification, the Speaker of Parliament, Jagath Wickramaratne, issued the gazette stating that the parliamentary session has been convened at the request of the Prime Minister, under Standing Order No. 16.

The decision comes after Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna National Organiser and Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa wrote to Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya last week, requesting an urgent sitting of Parliament.

In his letter, Rajapaksa stressed that Parliament has a duty to the public and should act quickly to speed up relief efforts for communities affected by recent severe weather.

He pointed out that adverse weather conditions over the past several days have resulted in significant loss of life and extensive damage to property in several districts across the country.