Sri Lanka and Italy renew agreement on mutual recognition of driving licenses

The Government of Sri Lanka and the Government of Italy renewed the Bilateral Agreement for the Mutual Recognition of Driving Licenses on December 12, 2025, in Rome, Italy.

The agreement was signed by the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Italy, Satya Rodrigo, on behalf of the Government of Sri Lanka. The Deputy Minister and Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, Maria Tripodi, signed on behalf of the Government of Italy.

The signing marks the successful completion of negotiations between the motor traffic and transport authorities of both countries. These discussions were held to renew the agreement, which expired in 2021. The agreement allows the conversion of valid driving licenses for individuals who have obtained permanent residency in the other country.

The Driving License Agreement was first signed in 2011 and was previously renewed in 2016 before it expired in 2021.

Under the renewed agreement, nationals of Sri Lanka and Italy who have been residing in the respective country for up to six years are eligible to convert their national driving license without having to sit for theoretical or practical driving examinations.

This facility has been highly valued by the large Sri Lankan community living and working in Italy. It has helped improve job opportunities and future employment prospects, supporting their contribution to Italy as a productive expatriate community.

The agreement will be valid for a period of five years. Once it is ratified by both governments, it will come into force within 60 days.

An official announcement will be made by both sides when the agreement officially enters into force.