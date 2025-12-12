MP Asoka Ranwala arrested for reckless driving

Former Speaker and National People’s Power Member of Parliament Asoka Ranwala has been arrested today (December 12) in connection with an accident that occurred in Sapugaskanda last night (December 11).



The MP was taken into custody on charges of reckless driving and failing to prevent an accident.

Police stated that he is currently receiving inpatient treatment under police protection at the National Hospital in Colombo.

According to police, MP Ranwala’s jeep collided with the rear of a motorcycle traveling ahead of it near the Denimulla Junction on the road from Power House Junction to the Galwala Junction.

At that moment, as the MP attempted to steer the jeep toward the right side of the road, a car approaching from the opposite direction collided head-on with the jeep, causing the accident.

A 25-year-old woman traveling in the car, her six-month-old infant, and a 55-year-old woman were injured in the incident and were hospitalized.

Police said the infant was admitted to the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children.

MP Asoka Ranwala also sustained injuries and was initially admitted to Kiribathgoda Hospital. He was later transferred to the Colombo National Hospital, where a spokesperson stated that he is receiving treatment in Ward No. 72.

Police further reported that, in addition to the jeep and the car, a motorcycle involved in the incident was also taken into custody.

