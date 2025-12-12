Sri Lankan companies donate generously to “Rebuilding Sri Lanka” fund for Cyclone Ditwah relief

Posted by Editor on December 12, 2025 - 10:47 am

Several Sri Lankan companies and organizations have made significant donations to the government’s “Rebuilding Sri Lanka” Fund, set up to help communities affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

The handovers took place yesterday (December 11), at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

Thilakawardena Textile (Pvt) Ltd donated Rs. 25 million. The cheque was handed over by Mr. Sunil Thilakawardena, Head of the Thilakawardena Group of Companies, to Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the President. Mr. Ravindu Thilakawardena, CEO of the group, was also present.

People’s Leasing & Finance PLC contributed Rs. 7.5 million, while People’s Insurance PLC donated Rs. 2.5 million. The donations were handed over by Mr. Sanjeewa Bandaranayake, CEO of People’s Leasing & Finance PLC, and Ms. Jeevani Kariyawasam, CEO of People’s Insurance PLC, to Dr. Kumanayake. Professor Ajantha Kumara Samarakoon, Chairman of People’s Leasing & Finance PLC, attended the ceremony as well.

Maga Engineering (Pvt) Ltd. donated Rs. 25 million. Mr. M. Piyadasa, CEO of Maga Engineering, handed the cheque to Dr. Kumanayake, with Mr. Roshan Madarasinghe, Director of Maga Engineering, also present.

The Memon Association of Sri Lanka contributed Rs. 20 million to the fund. The cheque was presented by Mr. Abdul Razzle Abdul Sattar, Chairman of the Association, to Dr. Kumanayake. Mr. Mohamed Abdul Hussain and Mr. Mohamed Ismail Dawood were also present.

These contributions aim to support recovery and relief efforts for communities affected by Cyclone Ditwah, reflecting the commitment of Sri Lankan businesses and organizations to help those in need.