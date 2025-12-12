Two Police Officers arrested over Rs. 5,000 bribe demand

Posted by Editor on December 12, 2025 - 9:55 am

A police constable and a police sergeant were taken into custody by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) yesterday (December 11) morning over allegations of bribery, after demanding a sum of Rs. 5,000.

According to a complaint lodged by an individual from the Attanakadawala area, the two officers, who were serving in the traffic division at the Diyabeduma Police Station, were taken into custody.

The complainant stated that while he was riding his motorcycle on December 9, 2025, the two officers stopped and inspected it.

During the inspection, it was revealed that he did not possess a valid driving license or revenue license and had been riding under the influence of alcohol.

However, instead of taking legal action, the officers retained the motorcycle’s insurance certificate and the expired revenue license.

They then demanded a sum of Rs. 5,000 as a bribe to return these documents.

Accordingly, the two officers were taken into custody yesterday (December 11) around 11:30 a.m. on the main road in front of the Diyabeduma weekly market by investigators from CIABOC.

The suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Hingurakgoda Magistrate’s Court.