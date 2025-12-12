MP Asoka Ranwala hospitalised following road accident in Sapugaskanda
A road accident involving a jeep driven by former Speaker and Member of Parliament Asoka Ranwala occurred yesterday afternoon (December 11) in the Denimulla area of Sapugaskanda.
Police stated that MP Ranwala’s jeep collided with the rear of a motorcycle traveling ahead of it near Denimulla Junction, on the road from Galwala Junction to the Power House.
At that moment, as the MP attempted to move the jeep toward the right side of the road, a car coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with the jeep, causing the accident.
A 25-year-old woman traveling in the car, her six-month-old infant, and a 55-year-old woman were injured in the incident.
All three were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police said the infant was transferred to the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children.
MP Asoka Ranwala also sustained injuries and was initially admitted to Kiribathgoda Hospital. He was later transferred to Colombo National Hospital, where a spokesperson stated he is receiving treatment in Ward No. 72.
Police further reported that, in addition to the jeep and the car, a motorcycle involved in the incident has been taken into custody.
The Sapugaskanda Police are conducting further investigations into the accident.
