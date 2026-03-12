Journalist Sandaruwan Senadheera arrest sparks media freedom concerns

Internet Media Action (IMA) has expressed serious concern over the arrest of veteran journalist Sandaruwan Senadheera, who was taken into custody at Bandaranaike International Airport yesterday (March 11), after returning to Sri Lanka following nearly 16 years of political asylum in the United Kingdom.

In a media release issued today (March 12), the media collective said the arrest has raised concerns about democracy and media freedom in Sri Lanka. Senadheera is the editor of the Lanka E News website.

Senadheera left Sri Lanka during the administration of Mahinda Rajapaksa after facing alleged death threats and a series of incidents affecting journalists. These included the disappearance of journalist Prageeth Eknaligoda and an arson attack on the Lanka E News office on January 30, 2011.

IMA stated that while living abroad, Senadheera continued publishing content through the Lanka E News website and expressed ideological support for National People’s Power (NPP) during its rise to power.

Reports indicate that Senadheera was arrested as a suspect in connection with a legal case filed under a previous administration. However, IMA said the arrest has renewed concerns among members of the Sri Lankan media community about whether political pressure and suppression of journalists could reappear.

In its statement, IMA urged authorities to ensure Senadheera’s personal safety and to conduct any legal proceedings in a transparent manner without political influence. The organization also called on the government to uphold freedom of expression and the professional safety of journalists.

IMA added that actions which resemble past periods of journalist persecution could pose a threat to democratic principles. The group urged the authorities to intervene and ensure that justice is carried out.

Internet Media Action described itself as a media collective that monitors existing and emerging threats to online media content and freedom of expression on the internet.