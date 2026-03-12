CID probes killing of Makandure Madush while in Police custody

Posted by Editor on March 12, 2026 - 10:46 am

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has launched an investigation into the shooting death of underworld gang leader Makandure Madush, who was killed by two unidentified gunmen while in the custody of Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) officers.

The CID stated that it plans to record statements from the officers who took Madush to the Maligawatta area on the day he was killed.

Makandure Madush was shot and killed by two unidentified gunmen in Maligawatta on October 20, 2020. At the time of the incident, officers from the CCD had taken him to the area to seize a stock of drugs based on information he had provided.

According to police, the shooting occurred while Madush was assisting officers with the operation to locate the drugs.

The investigation was initiated after one of Madush’s brothers requested the Secretary of the Ministry of Public Security to conduct an inquiry into the killing. Following the request, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) referred the matter to the CID for further investigation.

Police also stated that the facts of the case have been presented to the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

The court has issued orders to obtain a statement from the Judicial Medical Officer and to collect video footage related to the incident from media institutions as part of the investigation.