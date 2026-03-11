Laugfs Gas prices increased from March 12, 2026
Posted by Editor on March 11, 2026 - 8:36 pm
Laugfs Gas Company has increased the prices of domestic LP gas cylinders, effective from March 12, 2026.
Accordingly, the price of a 12.5 kg domestic Laugfs gas cylinder has been increased by Rs. 300, bringing the new price to Rs. 4,630.
Meanwhile, the price of a 5 kg Laugfs gas cylinder has been increased by Rs. 120, setting the new price at Rs. 1,862.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
