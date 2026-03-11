Former Civil Security Department Chief Accountant arrested over illicit assets case
A former Chief Accountant of the Department of Civil Security has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) for allegedly acquiring assets worth Rs. 4,428,305.70 beyond his lawful income.
The suspect, identified as Udugama Arachchilage Mangalasiri Kumararatna Sumanasekara, was arrested at around 9:40 AM today (March 11) by investigation officers of CIABOC.
The arrest was made under Section 23(a)(1) of the Bribery Act on charges of illicit enrichment.
According to investigators, the suspect is accused of accumulating wealth exceeding his legitimate income during the period from March 31, 2011, to August 3, 2013.
Authorities state that during this period he had acquired assets valued at Rs. 4,428,305.70 beyond his lawful earnings, which constitutes an offence under the Bribery Act.
The arrested suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Supreme Court reserves judgment on Mahindananda and Nalin Fernando appeals March 11, 2026
- Former Civil Security Department Chief Accountant arrested over illicit assets case March 11, 2026
- Sri Lanka to build technology driven economy, President tells entrepreneurs March 11, 2026
- Sri Lanka to resume issuing vehicle number plates within two months after 10-month halt March 11, 2026
- Sri Lanka reviews economic risks amid Middle East conflict March 11, 2026