Sri Lanka to resume issuing vehicle number plates within two months after 10-month halt
The Department of Motor Traffic says the issuance of vehicle number plates in Sri Lanka will begin within the next two months after a suspension that lasted about 10 months.
Commissioner General of Motor Traffic Kamal Amarasinghe said that the agreement with the company awarded the contract was signed yesterday (March 10).
The issuance of vehicle number plates had been halted for around the past 10 months due to the process of entering into an agreement with a new company.
As a result, number plates could not be issued for more than 400,000 vehicles during that period.
The Commissioner General said that the issuance of number plates for those vehicles will also begin promptly once the process restarts.
He added that the new vehicle number plates will be issued in several colors to make vehicle identification easier.
