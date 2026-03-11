Sri Lanka orders striking power workers back to duty

Power sector employees in Sri Lanka engaged in strike action have been ordered to report to work immediately following the restructuring of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), even as electricity unions say they will continue their trade union action despite most of their demands being addressed.

The directive was issued after the operations of the CEB were officially transferred to newly established successor companies on March 9, 2026, under the Sri Lanka Electricity (Amendment) Act No. 36 of 2024.

Following the transition, the management of Electricity Distribution Lanka (EDL) and the National Transmission Network Service Provider (NTNSP) instructed all employees currently engaged in trade union action to return to duty without delay.

According to the approved initial transition plan, all CEB employees have been assigned to four successor companies. Management stated that these employees are legally required to carry out their responsibilities to ensure the uninterrupted supply of electricity across the country.

Officials also highlighted that electricity supply services were declared essential under Extraordinary Gazette No. 2477/47 issued on February 28, 2026. Because of this classification, refusing to report to work is considered a serious offence under the law.

Chief Executive Officers S. I. Kumara and N. S. Wettasinghe said some employees are currently taking part in trade union action without reporting for duty. They noted that although appointment letters for positions in the newly created companies are being issued, this administrative process does not remove employees’ obligation to perform their duties immediately.

Management therefore ordered all employees currently participating in the strike to resume work at once, warning that those who fail to comply will face strict disciplinary and legal action under essential services regulations.

Meanwhile, electricity trade unions say their strike action will continue. Union representatives claim that while authorities have agreed to solutions for 62 of their 64 demands, two key issues remain unresolved.

During discussions held on March 10, 2026 officials agreed to arrange a meeting with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake within the next two days to address the remaining concerns.

Several unions, including electrical engineers and electrical superintendents, are taking part in the strike. Their withdrawal from breakdown response and maintenance duties has already caused inconvenience to residents in some areas due to delays in addressing electricity-related issues.