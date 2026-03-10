Former DIG Prasad Ranasinghe arrested by Bribery Commission

Posted by Editor on March 10, 2026 - 3:37 pm

Former Deputy Inspector General of the Criminal Investigation Department, Prasad Ranasinghe, was arrested by investigators of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption at around 11:45 AM today, (March 10), over allegations of corruption.

The arrest was made by officials of the CIABOC during an investigation conducted based on a complaint received by the Commission.

The investigation is related to the theft of a historically valuable archaeological artifact known as a “Sandagala,” which was located near the entrance steps of the palace of Sri Veera Parakrama Narendrasinha, the last king of the Sinhala royal lineage of the Kingdom of Kandy.

The artifact was situated at the Udamaluwa Archaeological Site in Kundasale.

According to the allegations, Prasad Ranasinghe had interfered with the proper conduct of the investigation into the theft and had assisted certain suspects connected to the offense to evade arrest.

Investigators state that by influencing the investigation and helping the suspects avoid arrest, the suspect had committed the offense of corruption.

The arrested suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.