No bus fare increase in Sri Lanka despite fuel price hike

Posted by Editor on March 10, 2026 - 9:23 am

The National Transport Commission (NTC) says there will be no increase in bus fares in Sri Lanka despite the recent rise in diesel prices.

Director General of the Commission, Dr. Nilan Miranda, stated that although diesel prices were increased from midnight yesterday (March 09), the change will not affect the current bus fare structure.

He added that the existing bus fares will continue to be maintained without any increase for the time being.

Meanwhile, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) announced a major revision of fuel prices with effect from midnight yesterday (March 09) following the rise in global fuel prices caused by the ongoing Middle East conflict.

According to the revised fuel prices: