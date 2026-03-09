Sajin Vass Gunawardena remanded until March 24, 2026

Posted by Editor on March 9, 2026 - 4:55 pm

Former MP Sajin Vass Gunawardena was remanded until March 24, 2026, after being arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) over allegations of illegally accumulating assets worth Rs. 243.8 million.

Gunawardena was ordered to be remanded by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

According to officials, the former parliamentarian was taken into custody at around 11:30 AM by the Bribery Commission in connection with an investigation into the alleged accumulation of assets through illegal means, when he arrived at the Commission this morning to record a statement.