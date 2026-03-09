Former MP Sajin Vass arrested by Bribery Commission

Former Member of Parliament Sajin Vass Gunawardena has been arrested by officials of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) over allegations that he illegally acquired assets worth Rs. 243.8 million.

He was taken into custody when he arrived at the Bribery Commission this morning (March 09), to provide a statement in connection with the ongoing investigation into the alleged unlawful accumulation of wealth.