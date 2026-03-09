Sri Lanka to release 3,700 metric tons of LP gas to market today

Litro Gas Lanka Ltd. says that 3,700 metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LP gas) will be released to the market today (March 09).

Accordingly, its Chairman, Channa Gunawardana, stated that 7,900 metric tons of gas have been brought into Sri Lanka so far.

He also said that 38,000 metric tons of gas have been ordered for the month of March, while another 30,000 metric tons are currently being held in the Maldives.

Litro further stated that a ship carrying an additional 33,000 metric tons of gas is scheduled to arrive in the Maldives on March 17, 2026.

Meanwhile, LAUGFS Gas PLC Chief Executive Officer, Nalinda Kurukulasooriya, said that the distribution of the 3,700 metric tons of gas brought to Sri Lanka by a ship that arrived recently is currently underway.