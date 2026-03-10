Litro gas prices increased

Posted by Editor on March 10, 2026 - 10:32 pm

Litro Gas Lanka Ltd. has increased the prices of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders with effect from midnight today (March 10).

Accordingly, the 12.5 kg gas cylinder price has been increased by Rs. 300, bringing the new retail price to Rs. 3,990.

The 5 kg gas cylinder price has been increased by Rs. 120, bringing the new retail price to Rs. 1,602.

The 2.3 kg gas cylinder price has been increased by Rs. 56, bringing the new retail price to Rs. 750.

The price revision is as follows: