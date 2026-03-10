Litro gas prices increased
Posted by Editor on March 10, 2026 - 10:32 pm
Litro Gas Lanka Ltd. has increased the prices of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders with effect from midnight today (March 10).
Accordingly, the 12.5 kg gas cylinder price has been increased by Rs. 300, bringing the new retail price to Rs. 3,990.
The 5 kg gas cylinder price has been increased by Rs. 120, bringing the new retail price to Rs. 1,602.
The 2.3 kg gas cylinder price has been increased by Rs. 56, bringing the new retail price to Rs. 750.
The price revision is as follows:
|Gas cylinder
|Revision
|New Price
|12.5 kg cylinder
|+ Rs. 300
|Rs. 3,990
|5 kg cylinder
|– Rs. 120
|Rs. 1,602
|2.3 kg cylinder
|– Rs. 56
|Rs. 750
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Litro gas prices increased March 10, 2026
- Sri Lankan government plans modern bus fleet to improve public transport March 10, 2026
- Former DIG Prasad Ranasinghe arrested by Bribery Commission March 10, 2026
- Sri Lanka school transport fares increase by 5% March 10, 2026
- No bus fare increase in Sri Lanka despite fuel price hike March 10, 2026