Three killed, 2 injured in Embilipitiya accident
Plane with 100 on board crashes in Kazakhstan
Government has allowed private sector to control the rice market – Harsha
Sivaji summoned to TID
President inspects DMT Office, instructs officials to streamline services
CID and STF search Rajitha’s residence
Motion filed recalling Rajitha’s arrest warrant withdrawn
Rajitha missing: CID
A senior officer attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) said yesterday former Minister Rajitha Senaratne, against whom an arrest warrant had been issued over controversial statements made during a ‘white van’ media briefing, had not been present in both of his residences located in Colombo 7 and Beruwala.at
Sri Lanka marks 15th tsunami anniversary today
JVP asks government to stop barking up the wrong tree and take on rice Mafia
Soldier attacked, weapon stolen while on duty in Vavuniya
No more jarring music in passenger buses
Christmas Messages
Colombo Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith has called on Christians to spend this Christmas with a great spirit of solidarity with the poor, the marginalised and especially in deep spiritual solidarity with all those who suffered as a result of the Easter Sunday tragedy.at
Warrant issued for the arrest of Rajitha
Professor W.D. Lakshman appointed Governor of Central Bank
