Dec 26 2019
Minister Rajitha Senaratne

Rajitha Senaratne hospitalized

Former Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne has been admitted to the Lanka Hospitals in Narahenpita, Colombo short while ago.

Dec 27 2019
Fatal crash - accident

Three killed, 2 injured in Embilipitiya accident

3 people died and 2 others sustained injuries following an accident in close proximity to the Sankapala Rajamaha Viharaya in Embilipitiya.

Dec 27 2019
Ambulance lights

Plane with 100 on board crashes in Kazakhstan

A plane with 95 passengers and five crew members on board crashed near Almaty on Friday, the airport of Kazakhstan’s biggest city said.

Dec 27 2019
Harsha De Silva - UNP

Government has allowed private sector to control the rice market – Harsha

The government had allowed the private sector to control the rice market by destroying a cooperative movement of small and medium scale rice mill owners that was created in some districts under the previous government, MP Harsha de Silva said.

Dec 27 2019
M.K. Sivajilingam - TNA

Sivaji summoned to TID

Former Northern Provincial Councillor MP Kanagalingam Sivajilingam was yesterday summoned to appear before the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID).

Dec 26 2019
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa inspected the Department of Motor Traffic in Werahera - Sri Lanka

President inspects DMT Office, instructs officials to streamline services

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today inspected the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) Office at Werahera, which was previously known as RMV, and instructed its officials to streamline the services.

Dec 26 2019
Rajitha Senaratne in trouble

CID and STF search Rajitha’s residence

A team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Special Task Force (STF) personnel are currently searching the residence of parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne in Colombo 07 to arrest him.

Dec 26 2019
Rajitha Senaratne

Motion filed recalling Rajitha’s arrest warrant withdrawn

MP Rajitha Senaratne‘s lawyers, who arrived in Court today to file a motion seeking a reversal on the arrest warrant issued on Dr. Senaratne, had decided not to do so.

Dec 26 2019
Rajitha Senaratne in trouble

Rajitha missing: CID

A senior officer attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) said yesterday former Minister Rajitha Senaratne, against whom an arrest warrant had been issued over controversial statements made during a ‘white van’ media briefing, had not been present in both of his residences located in Colombo 7 and Beruwala.

Dec 26 2019
Tsunami Sri Lanka two minutes silence to be observed

Sri Lanka marks 15th tsunami anniversary today

Today marks the 15th anniversary since Sri Lanka faced the devastating Tsunami disaster that hit the island in 2004 killing over 35,000 people.

Dec 26 2019
Sunil Handunnetti - JVP

JVP asks government to stop barking up the wrong tree and take on rice Mafia

The JVP says there is no actual rice shortage in the country but only an artificial scarcity created by two leading businessmen capable of market manipulations.

Dec 25 2019
Police line do not cross - Crime

Soldier attacked, weapon stolen while on duty in Vavuniya

The service weapon of a soldier on sentry duty at Bogaswewa camp in Vavuniya was taken away by unidentified persons after injuring the soldier.

Dec 25 2019
Bus station in Colombo Fort

No more jarring music in passenger buses

Transport Service Management Minister Mahinda Amaraweera has taken steps to ban the loud music being played in private passenger transport buses from January 1.

Dec 25 2019
Merry Christmas

Christmas Messages

Colombo Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith has called on Christians to spend this Christmas with a great spirit of solidarity with the poor, the marginalised and especially in deep spiritual solidarity with all those who suffered as a result of the Easter Sunday tragedy.

Dec 24 2019
Rajitha Senaratne in trouble

Warrant issued for the arrest of Rajitha

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne over the controversial ‘white van abductions’ media briefing.

Dec 24 2019
Professor W.D. Lakshman - Governor of Central Bank

Professor W.D. Lakshman appointed Governor of Central Bank

Sri Lankan economist, academic and author Professor W. D. Lakshman assumed duties as the new Governor of Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) this morning.

