NPP warns: Gammanpila accused of undermining key witnesses in Easter Sunday attack cases

Posted by Editor on October 22, 2024 - 8:23 am

The National People’s Power (NPP) claims that former Member of Parliament Udaya Gammanpila is attempting to undermine the credibility of Ravi Seneviratne and Shani Abeysekara, who are key witnesses in court cases related to the Easter Sunday attacks.

This statement was made by President’s Counsel Upul Kumarapperuma, a member of the NPP’s legal committee, during a press briefing held yesterday (October 21) in Colombo.

He was responding to Gammanpila’s revelations regarding the public release of the Easter Sunday attack investigation committee’s reports.

Earlier yesterday, during a press briefing in Colombo, Udaya Gammanpila shared findings from some unpublished investigative reports and accused Ravi Seneviratne and Shani Abeysekara of neglecting intelligence reports related to the Easter Sunday attacks.

Upul Kumarapperuma further addressed Gammanpila’s claims that retired Judge A.N.J. De Alwis’ report recommended criminal charges against Ravi Seneviratne, the Secretary of the Ministry of Public Security, and Shani Abeysekara.

Gammanpila had stated that top-secret intelligence information, marked as such, was sent under Ravi Seneviratne’s name on April 9, but Seneviratne had returned to Sri Lanka only on April 13.

Kumarapperuma emphasized that the Inspector General of Police had not instructed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to take any action regarding the matter.

He added that Seneviratne and Abeysekara, as key witnesses in the ongoing court cases, were being discredited through these actions, which could negatively impact the proceedings.

Kumarapperuma warned that this could result in many individuals responsible for the Easter Sunday attacks escaping justice due to the damage to the credibility of these key witnesses.