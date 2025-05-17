CEB proposes 18.3% electricity tariff hike from June 2025

Posted by Editor on May 17, 2025 - 6:52 pm

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has proposed an 18.3% increase in electricity tariffs, effective from June 1, 2025.

The proposal was submitted to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) on May 16, 2025.

According to CEB Acting Chairman Udayanga Hemapala, the proposed tariff hike is intended to cover an estimated deficit of Rs. 42.2 billion for the period between June and December 2025.

The final decision on the proposed revision is expected to be announced by the PUCSL within this month.

In its submission, the CEB also noted that any difference between the estimated and actual financial figures, whether a surplus or a shortfall, will be reflected in the Bulk Supply Transaction Account (BSTA) and considered in future tariff adjustments.

If approved, the new electricity rates will be applied to all consumers starting June 1, 2025.