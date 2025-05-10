Hayeshika Fernando wanted for assault
Police have launched an investigation to arrest a popular tuition teacher known as “Teacher Amma,” whose real name is Hayeshika Fernando, over an alleged assault on a young man.
Hayeshika Fernando conducts tuition classes for Grade 5 students.
It is reported that a kick allegedly delivered by Fernando struck the young man’s testicles, after which he was admitted to Negombo Hospital for treatment.
Following the incident, Fernando has fled the area, while her husband and manager have been taken into custody by the Katana Police.
After producing the two suspects before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court, the Chief Magistrate ordered that they be remanded until May 14, 2025.
The Magistrate also instructed the Katana Police to arrest and present the main suspect, Hayeshika Fernando, known as “Teacher Amma,” to court following further investigations.
Yes, she is absconding. Same Police who are looking for Sewwandi now looking for Hayeshika Fernando!!!