Sri Lanka Government acts to end salt shortage

Posted by Editor on May 22, 2025 - 9:57 am

The Ministry of Trade, Commerce, and Food Security has announced that a shipment of government-imported salt is expected to arrive in Sri Lanka by this evening (May 22).

This move is aimed at easing the current shortage and ensuring a steady supply in the local market.

Deputy Minister R.M. Jayawardena confirmed that salt stocks will be available for purchase starting today (May 22).

He assured the public that the shortage is temporary and will be fully resolved within a week.

In addition to the government’s efforts, a separate shipment of salt imported by the private sector arrived in the country yesterday (May 21).

According to the Deputy Minister, a total of 30,000 metric tons of salt is being imported through the government initiative.

He added that from next week, consumers will be able to purchase salt without difficulty, as there will be sufficient supply in the market.