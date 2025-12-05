Sri Lanka’s 2026 Budget passed in Parliament

Posted by Editor on December 5, 2025 - 7:44 pm

The Third Reading of the 2026 Budget was passed in the Parliament of Sri Lanka with amendments by a majority of 157 votes this evening (December 5).

A total of 158 members voted in favor, while only one MP opposed, and two MPs abstained from voting. This marks the second budget presented by the National People’s Power (NPP) government.

The vote on the Third Reading of the 2026 financial year budget took place at 7:30 PM, following a speech by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.