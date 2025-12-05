Sri Lanka reports 607 dead, 214 missing after extreme weather

Posted by Editor on December 5, 2025 - 7:18 pm

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) reports that 607 deaths caused by adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka have been recorded so far, while 214 people remain missing.

The DMC issued this update today (December 05) at 06:00 PM.

According to the latest figures, 2,082,195 individuals from 586,464 families across 25 districts have been affected.

Meanwhile, the highest number of disaster-related deaths has been reported in the Kandy District, with a total of 232 deaths. In addition, 89 deaths have been reported in the Nuwara Eliya District, 83 in the Badulla District, 61 in the Kurunegala District, and 30 in the Kegalle District.

Meanwhile, 81 people from the Kandy District, 41 from Kegalle, 35 from Nuwara Eliya, and 28 from Badulla are still missing due to the disaster.