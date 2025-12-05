Maldives donates tuna containers to Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka received a consignment of canned tuna from the Maldives today (December 5) as relief for people affected by the recent adverse weather, reflecting the strong partnership and regional solidarity between the two nations.

The consignment, handed over this afternoon, consists of 25,000 cases of canned tuna in 14 containers. The shipment was formally presented by the High Commissioner of the Maldives to Colombo.

Representing Sri Lanka at the handover were Brigadier Roshan Dharmawickrema, Director of Operations at the Disaster Management Centre (DMC); Commodore Aruna Wijewardane, Deputy Area Commander of the Western Naval Area; and Diana Perera, Deputy Director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Officials emphasized that the donation will support national efforts to address emerging needs and will be distributed through the relevant government agencies.