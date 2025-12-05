SLTB allows train season ticket holders to travel on buses
The Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) has announced that passengers holding valid train monthly season tickets are temporarily allowed to travel on SLTB buses due to the current disaster situation in the country.
Train services have been suspended following the recent cyclone, and the SLTB stated that passengers with valid train monthly season tickets can use ordinary SLTB buses during this period.
This arrangement applies to all regular SLTB bus services but excludes luxury and super-luxury buses.
SLTB Chairman Sajeewa Nandana Kanakarathna said the measure will remain in effect until train services resume.
He added that all bus crews and relevant staff have already been informed of this decision.
