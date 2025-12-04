South Korea sends $1.5 Million in humanitarian aid to flood-hit countries

Posted by Editor on December 4, 2025 - 7:54 pm

South Korea will provide $1.5 million in humanitarian aid to Vietnam, Thailand, and Sri Lanka to help the countries recover from deadly floods and landslides, the South Korean Foreign Ministry announced today (December 04).

According to the ministry, the government will give $500,000 to each country. The funds will support the restoration of damaged areas and help local residents return to their daily lives as quickly as possible.

The floods and landslides struck the three countries late last month, killing more than 1,300 people. The disasters also destroyed homes, roads, and crops, leaving many communities in urgent need of aid.

South Korea’s contribution is part of international efforts to assist the affected regions and support recovery after the devastating natural disasters.