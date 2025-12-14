Man arrested at Katunayake Airport with over 2 Kg of heroin

December 14, 2025 - 8:30 am

A 28-year-old man from the Rambukkana area was arrested early this morning (December 14) at the arrival terminal of Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake for possession and trafficking of 2 kilograms and 308 grams of heroin.

The raid was carried out by the Airport Unit of the Police Narcotics Bureau following received information.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today to obtain a detention order, while further investigations are ongoing.