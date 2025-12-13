Sri Lanka receives over USD 7 Billion in remittances in 2025
Posted by Editor on December 13, 2025 - 11:25 am
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka has reported that the total remittances sent to the country from overseas employment have surpassed USD 7 billion in 2025.
According to the latest data, remittance inflows in November 2025 alone reached USD 673.4 million.
This brings the total remittances received from January to November 2025 to USD 7.19 billion.
This amount marks a significant increase of 20.7 percent compared to the USD 5.96 billion received during the same period in 2024.
The growth in remittances highlights the continued contribution of Sri Lankan workers abroad to the country’s economy.
