Sri Lanka President honors Navy, calls for unity in nation-building

Posted by Editor on December 14, 2025 - 1:28 pm

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that the recent disaster dealt a severe blow to an economy that was being rebuilt steadily and systematically.

He emphasized that, in the face of such a challenge, it is the duty of every citizen not to withdraw or succumb to hopelessness, but to come together with unwavering determination to restore the nation.

President Dissanayake paid heartfelt tribute to the Sri Lanka Navy for its immense contribution during the disaster, particularly commending its courageous rescue operations at the Kala Oya, where naval personnel risked their lives to give hope to those trapped and saved a large number of lives.

He expressed deep gratitude for the Navy’s selfless service and honored the naval personnel who made the supreme sacrifice while rescuing others.

President Dissanayake made these remarks while addressing the commissioning and passing-out parade held yesterday afternoon (December 13) at the Trincomalee Naval and Maritime Academy.

Upon his arrival at the Academy, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dissanayake, was received with full naval honors.

At the ceremony, eight directly commissioned officers of Intake 2024/03, thirty-three officers of the 40th intake of the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University, and twenty-five officers of the 65th cadet intake of the Trincomalee Naval and Maritime Academy were commissioned.

Awards were presented to senior sailors who demonstrated outstanding performance during training, and ceremonial swords were presented to the newly commissioned officers by the President.

The President also paid tribute to the naval officers who made the ultimate sacrifice while saving lives during the disaster. He further commended the Sri Lanka Navy for its vital role in combating the drug menace, which he described as one of the greatest challenges facing the country today.

He reaffirmed the Government’s firm commitment to take every necessary measure to protect the nation from drug trafficking and called upon all citizens to unite in safeguarding the motherland from this threat.

Emphasizing the importance of responsibility and duty, President Dissanayake stated that although he, as the President, the Commander of the Navy, and all other officers bear different responsibilities according to their positions, each responsibility is equally vital for a stable and strong state.

He stressed that the nation can move forward only when everyone faithfully discharges the duties entrusted to them and that no profession or responsibility should be regarded as secondary, as each contributes to nation-building.

Expressing appreciation to those who chose to join the Sri Lanka Navy, an institution known for its discipline, courage, and honor, the President urged the newly commissioned officers to carry out the responsibilities placed upon their shoulders with dedication from today onward. He extended his best wishes to all officers for a successful and distinguished professional career.

The event was attended by the Governor of the Eastern Province, Jayantha Lal Ratnasekera; Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd); Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd); Army Commander Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo; Navy Commander Vice Admiral Kanchana Banagoda; Air Force Commander Air Marshal Vasu Bandu Edirisinghe; Inspector General of Police Attorney Priyantha Weerasuriya; senior officers of the Navy; and the parents of the newly commissioned officers.