Sri Lanka President pledges protection of fishermen’s rights amid Mannar crisis

Posted by Editor on December 14, 2025 - 9:26 am

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake affirmed that the Government will never allow violations of the rights of the fishing community, emphasizing the State’s firm commitment to protecting both land resources and the coastline.

The President also stated that the Government will address the challenges faced by fishing communities across the country through dialogue and constructive engagement, ensuring sustainable solutions while safeguarding livelihoods.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake made these remarks while attending a Special District Coordination Committee Meeting held yesterday afternoon (December 13) at the Mannar District Secretariat. The meeting was convened to review ongoing efforts to restore normalcy to public life and rehabilitate infrastructure in the Mannar District following the recent disaster.

Highlighting the urgent need for a permanent solution to flooding in the Mannar District, the President instructed officials to proceed with the proposed flood control project after conducting comprehensive studies to ensure its long-term effectiveness.

Special attention was drawn to the severe impact of the disaster on the fishing sector. It was revealed that approximately 12,000 fishermen are currently unable to engage in fishing activities due to flooding and adverse weather conditions.

The President directed that dry ration packs be provided for one week to fishing families who, although not directly affected by floods, have lost their livelihoods due to unfavourable weather conditions.

Additionally, discussions were held on engaging with the Chinese Embassy to distribute a stock of fishing gear donated by the Government of China to fishermen affected by the disaster.

Attention was also focused on illegal land encroachments within the water catchment area of the Yodha Wewa Sanctuary. The President instructed that strict legal action be taken against individuals obstructing the placement of boundary markers around the reservoir.

It was reported that 70 families in the Mannar District have lost their homes due to the disaster. Discussions were held on rebuilding these houses and identifying suitable land for resettlement. A committee will be appointed to identify the required land within the next two weeks.

The meeting also addressed the expansion of facilities at Mannar Base Hospital and other hospitals, along with restoring health services and normalizing educational activities in the district.

The President further instructed that the Rs. 15,000 assistance provided by the Treasury for schoolchildren be disbursed promptly through Divisional Secretaries, based on recommendations from Grama Niladhari officers.

Extensive discussions were also held on the reconstruction of damaged roads and bridges, restoration of water and electricity supplies, rehabilitation of irrigation systems, compensation for losses in the agriculture and livestock sectors, and supporting affected communities to restart their livelihoods without delay.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Cooperative Development and Chairman of the Vanni District Coordination Committee, Upali Samarasinghe; Northern Province Governor N. Vethanayahan; Members of Parliament S. Thilaganathan, M. Jegatheeswaran, T. Ravikaran, Sathiyalingam, Selvam Adaikkalanathan, Kader Mastan, and Rishad Bathiudeen, along with other government and opposition parliamentarians.

Also present were Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma; Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd); Northern Province Chief Secretary D. Murugesan; Mannar District Secretary K. Kanageswaran; senior government officials; and representatives of the security forces.