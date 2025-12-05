Dec 05 2025 December 5, 2025 December 5, 2025 NoComment

Mohamed Thahir sworn in as National List MP

Posted by Editor on December 5, 2025 - 9:50 am

N. Mohamed Thahir was sworn in as a National List MP before Speaker Jagath Wickramaratne today (December 05).

He replaces Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Ismail Muththu Mohamed, who resigned from Parliament on November 28, 2025.

