Mohamed Thahir sworn in as National List MP

Posted by Editor on December 5, 2025 - 9:50 am

N. Mohamed Thahir was sworn in as a National List MP before Speaker Jagath Wickramaratne today (December 05).

He replaces Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Ismail Muththu Mohamed, who resigned from Parliament on November 28, 2025.