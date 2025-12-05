Mohamed Thahir sworn in as National List MP
Posted by Editor on December 5, 2025 - 9:50 am
N. Mohamed Thahir was sworn in as a National List MP before Speaker Jagath Wickramaratne today (December 05).
He replaces Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Ismail Muththu Mohamed, who resigned from Parliament on November 28, 2025.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Severe weather halts 12 train sets on up-country line in Sri Lanka December 5, 2025
- SLTB allows train season ticket holders to travel on buses December 5, 2025
- Mohamed Thahir sworn in as National List MP December 5, 2025
- IMF signals flexibility and support for Sri Lanka after devastating cyclone December 5, 2025
- South Korea sends $1.5 Million in humanitarian aid to flood-hit countries December 4, 2025