HUTCH donates LKR 60 Million to support Sri Lankans affected by adverse weather

Posted by Editor on December 4, 2025 - 6:12 pm

HUTCH, a leading telecommunications service provider in Sri Lanka, has donated LKR 60 million to assist people affected by the recent adverse weather in the country.

The cheque was handed over this morning (December 4) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo to the President’s Secretary, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, by Hutchison Telecommunications Project Director Anne Chen and HUTCH Sri Lanka CEO Saumitra Gupta.

Following the handover, the President’s Secretary engaged in a cordial discussion with HUTCH officials and expressed his gratitude for the contribution on behalf of those affected by the disaster.

In addition, HUTCH has taken steps to provide free calls, data, and SMS services to those impacted by Cyclone Ditwa, as well as deploying mobile network units and urgently repairing communication towers with the assistance of aviation engineers.

Daily contributions continue to be received for the Sri Lankan government’s “Rebuilding Sri Lanka” fund, which provides relief to people affected by Cyclone Ditwa.

The event was also attended by Deputy Minister of Digital Economy Eranga Weeraratne; Chairman of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) Waruna Sri Dhanapala; Director General of TRCSL Air Vice Marshal (Retired) Bandula Herath; Acting Chief Financial Officer of HUTCH Shakila Wijesinghe; Marketing Communications Manager of HUTCH Dilani Fonseka; and Senior Marketing Executive of HUTCH Thisara Nipun, among others.