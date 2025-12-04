Sri Lanka President honors Air Force Hero lost in relief mission

Posted by Editor on December 4, 2025 - 2:40 pm

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake paid his final respects to the remains of Group Captain Nirmal Siyambalapitiya, the pilot who died in the helicopter crash that occurred in the Lunuwila area in Wennappuwa while providing relief to disaster-affected communities.

The President visited the residence in Ratmalana, where the remains of Group Captain Siyambalapitiya had been placed, this morning (December 04) and paid his final respects. He also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the pilot’s wife, parents, brothers, sisters, and the rest of the family.

Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa and Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha were also present on this occasion.