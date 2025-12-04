Dec 04 2025 December 4, 2025 December 4, 2025 NoComment

Sri Lanka President honors Air Force Hero lost in relief mission

Posted by Editor on December 4, 2025 - 2:40 pm

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake paying his last respects to Group Captain Nirmal Siyambalapitiya’s remains

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake paid his final respects to the remains of Group Captain Nirmal Siyambalapitiya, the pilot who died in the helicopter crash that occurred in the Lunuwila area in Wennappuwa while providing relief to disaster-affected communities.

The President visited the residence in Ratmalana, where the remains of Group Captain Siyambalapitiya had been placed, this morning (December 04) and paid his final respects. He also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the pilot’s wife, parents, brothers, sisters, and the rest of the family.

Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa and Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha were also present on this occasion.

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake speaking with Group Captain Nirmal Siyambalapitiya’s wife after offering his respects

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake speaking with Group Captain Nirmal Siyambalapitiya’s wife after offering his respects

FB Share
WhatsApp
REPLY