Japan sends medical team to support Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah

Japan has sent a Japan Disaster Relief (JDR) Medical Team to help Sri Lanka recover from the damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

This move shows Japan’s strong support and solidarity with Sri Lanka during this difficult time.

A 27-member group including doctors, medical experts, relief workers, and rescue specialists arrived in Colombo yesterday (December 3). Four JDR members had already been deployed earlier, bringing the total number of Japanese personnel assisting Sri Lanka to 31.

The team was officially welcomed by Minister of Science and Technology Prof. Chrishantha Abeysena, Director General of the East Asia and Oceania Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Savitri Panabokke, and Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardane.

Japan’s Ambassador to Sri Lanka, ISOMATA Akio, along with Kiichiro Iwase, the Head of the JDR Medical Team, formally handed over the newly arrived members including medical staff, doctors, and rescue workers to Sri Lankan officials.

The JDR Medical Team will work closely with Sri Lanka’s national agencies to provide urgent medical care, support relief operations, and assist communities where health services have been heavily affected by the cyclone.

Their contribution is expected to play a key role in strengthening ongoing humanitarian efforts across the country.