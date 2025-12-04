India sends more disaster relief to Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah

Posted by Editor on December 4, 2025 - 11:30 am

India delivered another shipment of disaster relief supplies to Sri Lanka yesterday (December 3) to support communities affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

The relief cargo arrived yesterday evening aboard a C-17 aircraft. It was formally received by Mr. Sunil Jayaweera, former Director of Preparedness at the Disaster Management Centre (DMC), who is currently volunteering post-retirement, along with Mr. Indika Pushpakumara, Deputy Director of Preparedness at the DMC, and Ms. Diana Perera, Deputy Director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The shipment was handed over by H.E. Mr. Santosh Jha, the High Commissioner of India to Colombo. The cargo includes essential emergency supplies for immediate relief in the cyclone-hit areas: a 50-ton Iron Bailey Bridge to restore critical transport routes, 500 water purifiers (20 liters each) to provide safe drinking water, and essential medicines to meet urgent healthcare needs.

In addition to the supplies, India has sent advanced medical equipment, deployable field facilities, and a team of 73 medical professionals, including doctors, physicians, anaesthesiologists, and other specialized staff, to provide on-ground medical support where it is needed most.

This assistance underscores the strong cooperation between India and Sri Lanka in times of natural disasters and highlights ongoing efforts to help communities recover quickly from the effects of Cyclone Ditwah.