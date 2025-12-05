Severe weather halts 12 train sets on up-country line in Sri Lanka

Adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka have caused major damage to the Up-Country railway line, leading to 12 train sets becoming stranded at several stations, according to Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Dr. Prasanna Gunasena.

Officials said the worst damage occurred on the Ambepussa–Alawwa section of the line. The Bujjomuwa bridge was completely washed away, and earth slips were reported in the Yaththalgoda area. Railway teams are working around the clock to repair the affected section. Once the restoration work is complete, the stranded trains will be able to return to normal service.

Dr. Gunasena expressed gratitude to railway staff who have been working day and night, as well as to the Sri Lanka Armed Forces for assisting with disaster management efforts.

Trains currently halted due to the weather:

Rambukkana Station

1531-S-11 – Double set 1537-S-8 – Double set 1512 – Single power set 1527 – Single power set 1518 – Single power set

Polgahawela Station

1507 – Single power set 1526-S-10 – Double set 1535 – Indian coaches with engine 1528 – Single power set

Ganewatta Station

4856-S-10 – Double set

Kurunegala Station

4089 – Indian coaches with engine 4859-S-11 – Single set

Officials say repair work will continue until train operations along the Up-Country line can safely resume.