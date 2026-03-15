Sri Lanka to receive 35,000 metric tons of fuel as new shipment arrives tomorrow
A vessel carrying 35,000 metric tons of petrol and diesel is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka tomorrow (March 16), according to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO).
CEYPETCO Chairman D.A. Rajakaruna stated that the shipment includes both petrol and diesel to support the country’s fuel supply.
He further noted that three additional fuel shipments are expected to arrive in the country within this month.
The CEYPETCO also said that the fuel stocks required until the end of April, 2026 have already been ordered to ensure a continuous supply.
Rajakaruna added that these fuel stocks will be purchased based on the prevailing market prices at the time the vessels are unloaded.
According to the CEYPETCO, all relevant fuel shipments are arriving from India and Singapore.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka to receive 35,000 metric tons of fuel as new shipment arrives tomorrow March 15, 2026
- Sri Lanka makes QR code mandatory for fuel distribution March 15, 2026
- PM Harini calls drug crisis a national priority March 14, 2026
- Marandagahamula rice warehouses reopen to boost rice supply March 14, 2026
- Sri Lanka has four-month rice surplus, Trincomalee oil tank upgrades planned March 14, 2026