Sri Lanka to receive 35,000 metric tons of fuel as new shipment arrives tomorrow

Posted by Editor on March 15, 2026 - 10:11 am

A vessel carrying 35,000 metric tons of petrol and diesel is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka tomorrow (March 16), according to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO).

CEYPETCO Chairman D.A. Rajakaruna stated that the shipment includes both petrol and diesel to support the country’s fuel supply.

He further noted that three additional fuel shipments are expected to arrive in the country within this month.

The CEYPETCO also said that the fuel stocks required until the end of April, 2026 have already been ordered to ensure a continuous supply.

Rajakaruna added that these fuel stocks will be purchased based on the prevailing market prices at the time the vessels are unloaded.

According to the CEYPETCO, all relevant fuel shipments are arriving from India and Singapore.