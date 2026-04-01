Russia pledges fuel support to Sri Lanka amid energy crisis

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 1, 2026 - 8:24 pm

Russia has promised full support to help Sri Lanka manage its energy crisis, including fuel supplies for April and May 2026, during talks held in Moscow on March 30, 2026.

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development, Bimal Rathnayake, said the assurance was given during a meeting with Russia’s Deputy Minister of Energy, Roman Marshavin, as part of the minister’s visit to Russia.

According to the minister, the discussion focused on Sri Lanka’s current energy crisis, which he linked to the wider impact of the American-Israeli-Iranian war on the global economy.

The two sides also spoke about the long-standing friendship between Sri Lanka and Russia, import and export activities, and the war situation in the Middle East.

During the meeting, Marshavin said Russia was ready to provide maximum support to solve problems affecting Sri Lanka’s energy supply due to the conflict in the Middle East.

He said Russia would continue supporting Sri Lanka without interruption by ensuring supplies of fuel currently needed by the country and by helping with any future energy shortages.

He also said Russia would be able to provide the fuel Sri Lanka needs for April and May 2026.

The Sri Lankan side pointed out the need to make the release of required fuel stocks faster and more efficient.

In response, the Russian side said the necessary support would be given to move forward with agreements between Russian companies and the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO). Discussions on payment methods have already started, the minister said.

Russia also expressed readiness to supply coal for Sri Lanka’s energy needs.

In addition, Marshavin said Russia wants to see Sri Lanka’s development path succeed and would continue supporting the sustainable development projects of the current government.

He said Russia would continue supplying energy resources, including fuel, gas and coal, regardless of whether Sri Lanka faces a crisis, and would also continue supporting other development work in the country.