Sri Lanka’s milk tea price to increase by Rs. 5 from May 21, 2025

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 20, 2026 - 3:26 pm

The All Ceylon Canteen and Restaurant Owners’ Association says it has decided to increase the price of a cup of milk tea by Rs. 5, effective from May 21, 2026.



Reports say this step was taken in response to an increase in the market price of imported milk powder.

Earlier today, the price of imported milk powder in Sri Lanka was increased. Under the revised prices, a 400g packet has increased by Rs. 50, while a 1kg packet has gone up by Rs. 125.

The Milk Powder Importers’ Association said the price increase was due to prevailing market conditions and exchange rate fluctuations.