Suresh Sallay produced before court

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 20, 2026 - 2:25 pm

Former State Intelligence Service (SIS) chief and retired Major General Suresh Sallay was brought to the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today (May 20) by Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers.

Suresh Sallay is currently being detained by the CID under the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

He was produced in court amid tight security, and the case involving Sallay is also scheduled to be taken up this afternoon (May 20).

Sallay was arrested in Peliyagoda on February 25, 2026, on charges of aiding and abetting the Easter Sunday terror attacks carried out on April 21, 2019.

He has since been detained in CID custody under the Prevention of Terrorism Act for questioning.