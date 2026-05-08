Five MoUs exchanged between Sri Lanka and Vietnam in Colombo

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 8, 2026 - 5:00 pm

Five Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between Sri Lanka and Vietnam were formally exchanged at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo today (May 08).

The MoUs were exchanged in the presence of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Vietnamese President To Lam, who is also the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

The agreements cover several key areas, including police training, science and technology, religious and cultural affairs, cultural cooperation, and information and communications.

An MoU between the People’s Police Academy of the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam and the National Police Academy of Sri Lanka on cooperation in police training and scientific research was exchanged by Vietnam’s Minister of Public Security, General Luong Tam Quang, and Sri Lanka’s Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala.

An MoU on cooperation in science and technology between the Ministry of Science and Technology of Sri Lanka and the Ministry of Science and Technology of Vietnam was exchanged by Vietnam’s Minister of Science and Technology, Vu Hai Quan, and Sri Lanka’s Minister of Science and Technology, Chrishantha Abeysena.

An MoU between Vietnam’s Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs and Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs was exchanged by Vietnam’s Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs, Nguyen Dinh Khang, and Sri Lanka’s Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi.

An MoU on cultural cooperation between Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs was exchanged by Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Ho An Phong, and Minister Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi.

An MoU on cooperation in information and communications between Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Health and Mass Media was exchanged by Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Ho An Phong, and Sri Lanka’s Deputy Minister of Mass Media, Dr. Kaushalya Ariyarathna.

During the event, Vietnam also officially handed over a donation of 100 metric tonnes of fertilizer to Sri Lanka.

The consignment was presented by Vietnam’s Minister of Finance, Ngo Van Tuan, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Vietnam National Chemical Group, Nguyen Huu Tu, to the Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture, D. P. Wickramasinghe.

President To Lam’s State Visit is taking place at the invitation of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The visit follows President Dissanayake’s State Visit to Vietnam in 2025, which coincided with the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

President To Lam is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including senior ministers of the Vietnamese Government and senior leaders of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam.