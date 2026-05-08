Sri Lanka to develop national mechanism to prevent drowning deaths

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 8, 2026 - 7:27 pm

A high-level meeting was held at the Parliament Complex yesterday (May 07) to begin work on a National Mechanism for Drowning Prevention and Lifesaving in Sri Lanka.

The initiative aims to create a coordinated, multi-sectoral framework to reduce water-related deaths and improve public safety across the country.

The meeting was co-chaired by Deputy Minister of Defence Major General (Retd) Aruna Jayasekara, Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr. Madhura Senevirathna, and Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs Dinindu Saman Hennayake.

Speaking at the meeting, the Deputy Minister of Defence briefed officials on the seriousness of current drowning trends in Sri Lanka.

He said deaths caused by water-related incidents are not only a social issue, but also a matter of public safety and national security.

He also said the lack of a structured safety mechanism poses a serious risk to national interests.

The Deputy Minister further noted that ensuring the safety of both local and foreign visitors is important for the development of Sri Lanka’s tourism sector and for protecting the country’s image internationally.

Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr. Madhura Senevirathna proposed including water safety awareness in the national school curriculum.

He said this would help build long-term awareness and preparedness among children.

Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs Dinindu Saman Hennayake said young people could be trained and mobilized to support drowning prevention and lifesaving efforts.

He proposed setting up specialized training programmes to create a skilled volunteer force that can support professional lifesaving services at community level.

The discussion was attended by senior officials and experts from several sectors.

They included the Chiefs of Staff of the Sri Lanka Navy and Sri Lanka Air Force, the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army, and the Director Generals of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard, Disaster Management Centre, and Civil Security Department.

Senior officials from the Ministries of Defence, Health, Youth Affairs and Sports, Education, and Tourism also attended the meeting.

Representatives from the Sri Lanka Police and the Sri Lanka Life Saving Association were also present and shared their views on the proposed mechanism.