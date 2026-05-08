Vietnamese President To Lam officially welcomed in Sri Lanka

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 8, 2026 - 12:25 pm

Vietnamese President To Lam was officially welcomed by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo today (May 08).

To Lam, the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, is on a two-day State Visit to Sri Lanka at the invitation of President Dissanayake.

He arrived in Sri Lanka last night (May 07) with a diplomatic delegation and was welcomed at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake by Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

The official welcoming ceremony was held this morning under the patronage of President Dissanayake.

Upon his arrival at the Presidential Secretariat, President To Lam was escorted by the Police Mounted Division and warmly received by President Dissanayake.

The national anthems of both countries were then played, marking the formal start of the official welcoming ceremony.

President To Lam was also accorded a ceremonial gun salute with full State honours.

Thereafter, President To Lam and President Dissanayake reviewed the Tri-Forces Guard of Honour, before the Vietnamese and Sri Lankan delegations were introduced.

The two leaders also posed for official photographs.

In a Facebook post, President Dissanayake said he attended the official welcoming ceremony held this morning and noted that the visit is significant as it is the first visit by a Vietnamese President to Sri Lanka in 15 years.

President Dissanayake said the official welcome was held with great honour and dignity, symbolising 56 years of diplomatic relations and warm friendship between Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

He also said the visit takes place at a time when Sri Lanka is moving forward after achieving economic stability under the current government.

The President added that the visit is expected to add a new dimension to economic, cultural, and social relations between Vietnam and Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankan Government was represented at the ceremony by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath, Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando, Minister of Science and Technology Professor Krishantha Abeysena, Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi, Minister of Environment Dr. Dhammika Patabendi, and Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala.

Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retired), Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aruni Ranaraja, and several senior officials from both countries were also present.