Former SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena found dead

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 8, 2026 - 9:05 am

Former SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena was found dead today (May 08) after taking his own life at a residence in Kollupitiya, police said.

Police Media Spokesman Assistant Superintendent of Police F.U. Wootler said Chandrasena’s body was found at a house bearing No. 38 on Pedris Road in Kollupitiya, after he had hanged himself.

Police said investigations into his death are continuing.

The incident was reported a day after the Colombo Magistrate’s Court issued an order to arrest Chandrasena and produce him before court over an alleged bail violation.

The order was issued yesterday (May 07) by Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodharagama after considering a request made by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

CIABOC had requested the court to revoke the bail granted to Chandrasena and remand him until the conclusion of the trial.

The Commission alleged that Chandrasena had violated his bail conditions and breached the trust placed in him by the court by presenting two unsuitable sureties.

Issuing the order, the Chief Magistrate directed officers of the Bribery Commission to immediately execute the arrest warrant.

Chandrasena had been released on bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court two days earlier, on May 05, 2026.

He was arrested on March 12, 2026, in connection with an investigation into the alleged acceptance of a US$ 2 million bribe during the purchase of Airbus aircraft for SriLankan Airlines in 2013.