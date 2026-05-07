Restaurant food prices in Sri Lanka to increase by Rs. 25 from May 08, 2026

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 7, 2026 - 1:43 pm

The Restaurant Owners’ Association says the prices of rice, biryani, and nasi goreng will increase by Rs. 25 from May 08, 2026.

The association said the price increase was decided due to the rise in LAUGFS Gas prices.

Meanwhile, the prices of plain tea and milk tea have also been increased at eateries that use LAUGFS Gas.

Chairman of the Restaurant Owners’ Association, Harshana Rukshan, said around 25% to 30% of eateries use LAUGFS Gas and are now unable to bear the increased gas prices.

Accordingly, the price of plain tea at eateries using LAUGFS Gas has been increased by Rs. 5, while the price of milk tea has been increased by Rs. 10.

The prices of short eats have also been increased by Rs. 5.

However, Harshana Rukshan said there will be no price increase for egg roti and paratha.

LAUGFS Gas PLC increased the prices of domestic LP gas cylinders with effect from May 07, 2026.

Accordingly, the price of a 12.5 kg domestic LAUGFS Gas cylinder was increased by Rs. 545, bringing the new price to Rs. 6,245.

The price of a 5 kg LAUGFS Gas cylinder was also increased by Rs. 220, setting the new price at Rs. 2,500.