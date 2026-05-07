Sri Lanka concerned over attacks on energy infrastructure in West Asia

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 7, 2026 - 9:14 am

Sri Lanka has expressed grave concern over recent hostilities in West Asia, including attacks on critical energy infrastructure.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism said these developments could affect regional stability and peace efforts.

The Ministry noted that the region is home to a large international expatriate community, including Sri Lankan nationals.

It said the safety and wellbeing of Sri Lankans in the region remain a matter of serious concern for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka also called for the protection of civilians, critical civilian infrastructure, and vital global supply chains.

The Ministry urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and engage in constructive dialogue to reduce tensions.

Sri Lanka said it remains committed to supporting all efforts aimed at restoring peace and security in the region.

It also said Sri Lanka supports efforts to ensure a stable environment for international trade.