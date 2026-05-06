Laugfs Gas prices increased from May 07, 2026
Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 6, 2026 - 9:47 pm
LAUGFS Gas PLC has increased the prices of domestic LP gas cylinders, effective from May 07, 2026.
Accordingly, the price of a 12.5 kg domestic Laugfs gas cylinder has been increased by Rs. 545, bringing the new price to Rs. 6,245.
Meanwhile, the price of a 5 kg Laugfs gas cylinder has been increased by Rs. 220, setting the new price at Rs. 2,500.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Laugfs Gas prices increased from May 07, 2026 May 6, 2026
- World Bank discusses support for Sri Lanka revenue reforms May 6, 2026
- Supreme Court confirms death sentences in Vidya murder case May 6, 2026
- Kumara Jayakody’s corruption trial fixed for June 17, 2026 May 6, 2026
- 92 of 97 railway damage sites restored after Ditwah May 6, 2026