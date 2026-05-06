World Bank discusses support for Sri Lanka revenue reforms

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 6, 2026 - 8:24 pm

A World Bank delegation met Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake today (May 06) to discuss support for reforming Sri Lanka’s revenue-generating state institutions.

The meeting was held this morning (May 06) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The delegation was led by World Bank Country Manager for Sri Lanka Gevorg Sargsyan.

During the meeting, special attention was given to reform and modernisation programmes linked to state institutions that generate government revenue.

The discussions also focused on programmes aimed at protecting the integrity of public sector employees.

Officials reviewed the progress of ongoing reform and modernisation programmes in government revenue-generating institutions. They also discussed World Bank assistance for these initiatives.

Attention was also drawn to the work of the Revenue Administration Reform and Modernization Bureau, which has been established under the Presidential Secretariat to support the reform and modernisation of state institutions.

The meeting also discussed future cooperation between the World Bank and the Bureau.

The importance of World Bank representatives engaging with programmes linked to Internal Affairs Units set up to safeguard the integrity of officials in state institutions was also discussed.

World Bank Country Manager Gevorg Sargsyan, Senior Economists Richard Walker and Anthony Obeyesekere, and Governance Specialist Till Hartmann were also present at the meeting.